iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.24

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.24 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 3255007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
