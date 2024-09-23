iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.24

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.24 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 3255007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,075,000. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,218,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 659,449 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

