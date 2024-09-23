The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.75 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

