Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.00

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 382583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.69).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.91. The firm has a market cap of £159.85 million and a PE ratio of 308.24.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

