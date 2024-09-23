Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,962.83

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,962.83 and last traded at $1,962.60, with a volume of 24737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,934.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,582.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,715.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,456.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 265.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

