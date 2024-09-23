FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,642.00

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,642 ($21.69) and last traded at GBX 1,630.87 ($21.54), with a volume of 62367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,604 ($21.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,507.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,368.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.23 million, a PE ratio of -3,397.64 and a beta of 0.74.

In other FD Technologies news, insider Ayman Sayed acquired 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,241 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.89 ($66,050.05). 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

