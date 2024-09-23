FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,642.00

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,642 ($21.69) and last traded at GBX 1,630.87 ($21.54), with a volume of 62367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,604 ($21.19).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Insider Activity at FD Technologies
In other FD Technologies news, insider Ayman Sayed acquired 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,241 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.89 ($66,050.05). 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
