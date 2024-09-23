Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5.4%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.91. 34,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 212,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $956.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

