Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5.4%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.91. 34,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 212,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
