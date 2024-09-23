ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $46,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.94 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.