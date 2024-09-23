Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after buying an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,829.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 297,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 282,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $928.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $868.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $817.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $942.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

