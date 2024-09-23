Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 28,400 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,480,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $330.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.71. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

