Worldcoin Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $803.58 million and $230.93 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,541,730 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 462,831,436.26369715 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.62859876 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $116,068,092.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

