Vow Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Vow has a market cap of $43.21 million and $577,779.11 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

