KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $955.29 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $955.29 million and $2.14 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $8.10 or 0.00012775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00272505 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,906,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,906,971 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.