Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $58.81 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $58.81 million and $5,932.32 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00105833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.06288608 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,549.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.