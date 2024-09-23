Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a market cap of $72.95 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,244,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,259,813.44925404 in circulation.

