MetisDAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.28 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $37.03 or 0.00058391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $220.58 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,394.18 or 0.99957513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 37.01678271 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $10,997,182.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

