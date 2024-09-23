Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $659.77 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $659.77 million and approximately $23.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,421.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.47 or 0.00538418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00105833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00272815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00077397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,046,044,932 coins and its circulating supply is 4,433,542,013 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,045,816,121.69 with 4,433,316,105.34 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14813431 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $22,292,538.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

