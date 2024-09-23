Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,394.18 or 0.99957513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

