Radicle Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $60.07 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radicle has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

