New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NYMTZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.
