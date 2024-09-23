Dero (DERO) Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $16,134.54 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,334.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00539726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00106202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00271989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00035676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00077478 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

