Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $187,034.87 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $187,034.87 and $15.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00011001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

