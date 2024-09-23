Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,251.37 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $63,334.59 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00539726 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00035676 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00077478 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,758,003 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
