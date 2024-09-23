MagnetGold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.88 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $99.62 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

