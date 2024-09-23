SLERF Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market cap of $75.24 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SLERF has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.15423441 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $12,101,241.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

