Prom (PROM) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Prom has a total market cap of $103.77 million and $1.91 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00008978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,355.52 or 1.00033048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.61513355 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,740,636.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

