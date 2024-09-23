Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 119,360 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,360 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 4.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $136,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

DE stock opened at $405.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $417.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.24 and a 200-day moving average of $382.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

