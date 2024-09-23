JOE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.47 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. JOE has a total market capitalization of $140.47 million and $7.55 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

