Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 76,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.27 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $454.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

