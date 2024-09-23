Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $79.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,369,039 shares of company stock worth $959,826,083. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

