Harmony Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.5% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $18,205,903. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

ADBE opened at $522.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

