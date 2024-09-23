Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY opened at $921.49 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $875.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $895.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

