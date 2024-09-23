Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 86,707 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22,650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 179,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $197,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The stock has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

