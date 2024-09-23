1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 72,010 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $42,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.
NYSE:MCK opened at $508.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $560.25 and a 200-day moving average of $557.24.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
