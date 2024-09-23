Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.61 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00006961 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.61 billion and $130.17 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00272638 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,497,347,251 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,144,412 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.