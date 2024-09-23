Moonriver 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.87 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $95.88 million and $4.87 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $10.51 or 0.00016577 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,533,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,121,156 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

