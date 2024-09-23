Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $567.88 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Mina has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $567.88 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,187,662,274 coins and its circulating supply is 1,160,776,253 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,187,596,770.8400393 with 1,160,585,122.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48868369 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $14,766,694.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

