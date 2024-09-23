SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $867.86 million and $1.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013822 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,343.44 or 0.99890553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00058371 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.72155304 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $800,183.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

