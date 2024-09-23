Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $8.68 or 0.00013688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.09 billion and $110.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00043258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,457,060 coins and its circulating supply is 471,226,432 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

