FUNToken Price Hits $0.0035 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and $976,156.92 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars.

