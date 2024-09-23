Head-To-Head Survey: SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH) vs. CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) and SGD (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CRA International and SGD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRA International 0 0 1 0 3.00 SGD 0 0 0 0 N/A

CRA International presently has a consensus price target of $186.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. Given CRA International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CRA International is more favorable than SGD.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRA International $652.40 million 1.77 $38.48 million $6.12 27.29 SGD N/A N/A N/A ($22.51) 0.00

This table compares CRA International and SGD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CRA International has higher revenue and earnings than SGD. SGD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRA International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CRA International and SGD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRA International 6.17% 22.37% 8.41% SGD N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of CRA International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CRA International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of SGD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CRA International beats SGD on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, environmental, social and corporate governance and sustainability strategy and analysis, design and implementation of auction and bidding, new product pricing strategies, survey and market research, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors’ actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc., develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products. SGD Holdings, Ltd. is headquartered in Ventura, California.

