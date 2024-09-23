Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 13.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.76. 597,613 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 171,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 12.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
