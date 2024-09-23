iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.22

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 138360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 666,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 323,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.