JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 7,481,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,471,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,601,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

