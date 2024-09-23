Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,075,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 779% from the average session volume of 122,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

