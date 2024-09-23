ValiRx (LON:VAL) Trading 11.5% Higher

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). 1,677,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,045,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.64 ($0.02).

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About ValiRx

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.