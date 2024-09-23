Jupiter Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $100.42 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00272638 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.83578655 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $71,127,755.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

