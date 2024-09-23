Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.17 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,079,501 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.