Xai (XAI) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $141.91 million and $22.77 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,298,653,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,311,556 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,297,769,311.4201324 with 661,426,922.1398073 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21014902 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $16,545,025.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

