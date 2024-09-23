Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.67 and last traded at $90.59. 8,948,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,232,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

The stock has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

