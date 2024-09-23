Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.43 and last traded at $95.60. Approximately 1,979,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,534,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $331,091,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

